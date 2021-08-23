South Africa: High Court Strikes Down 'Unlawful and Unconstitutional' Eviction of Homeless People From Alberts Farm - City of Joburg to Help Restore Destroyed Dwellings

analysis

Since 13 August 2021, four of the homeless people who have called Alberts Farm Conservancy their home for many years have been deprived of their shelter, privacy and possessions. They have been sleeping without shelter or blankets on some of the coldest nights of the winter. On Friday an equity-affirming order of the Johannesburg High Court directed authorities to rectify the situation as a matter of urgency.

In what is potentially a decision with far-reaching consequences, the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court declared as unlawful and unconstitutional the dispossession and eviction of a group of homeless people who have for years called the Alberts Farm Conservancy in Johannesburg their home.

"By consent between the parties, with the exception of [Friends of Alberts Farm Conservancy]" the respondents are directed to "return the Applicants' possessions, including makeshift tents and building materials, wood, clothing, shoes, food, mobile phones, and waste for recycling, and any other items which were removed, as soon as possible," said Acting Judge Stuart Wilson in the order.

Should they be unable to return these possessions, the court ordered that the respondents -- among them the City of Johannesburg Municipality, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, Chief of Police...