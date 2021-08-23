Liberia: Sethi Expresses Sadness

The management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik , Steel manufacturing plant in Liberia has expressed deep regret for the industrial incident which led to an explosion at its facilities last week.

As a result of the incident, seven persons sustained burn, but one of them was pronounced dead after frantic efforts by doctors to revive the Indian national.

A statement issued late Sunday by the company said, "it is deeply saddened by the recent industrial accident at its facility that resulted in the death of an employee and injury to six others."

"The explosion which occurred in the early morning hours of August 18,2021, resulted from an unexpected blast in the induction furnace used to melt steel. This unforeseen event took place despite all the safety protocols observed to prevent such occurrence,"

The Sethi Feno Fabrik steel plant is the only steel manufacturing plant currently working in the country. The factory was dedicated by H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah President of Liberia in 2019. The plant currently employs over 500 persons including Liberians and expatriates. Currently, the plant is producing approximately 80 MT of steel materials including steel rods daily.

This is the first time for such industrial accident to occur. Many residents and workers had earlier said that "this was an accident which no one anticipates and the company responded swiftly.

The release said, upon seeing the incident, "management responded swiftly to the incident and immediately the situation was brought under control. However, the blast had already injured seven staff members - four Liberians and three expatriates The victims were all immediately rushed to the JFK Medical Center for medical treatment. Unfortunately, one of the expatriates, Achchhe Lol Chauhan, who had worked for the company for about three years, died from his injuries.

Concerned about the situation, the release said upon the advice of medical practitioners at the JFK Medical Center, Monrovia, three of the six wounded, including two Liberians, Nathaniel Farsue, Theo Toiklon and one expatriate, Hosila Prasad Rajbhar, were flown to Ghana through chartered Air Ambulance to seek specialized burn treatment of the Korle bu Medical Center.

One other victim, Harishchqndra Sahni, has recovered from his wounds and has since been discharged from JFK Medical Center Monrovia. Two other victims, Amos Senmie and Sumowu Z. Kekele, are still admitted of the JFK Medical Center and are receiving treatment. They are expected to make full recovery soon. The Management is keeping the families of the victims abreast of their progress and is standing with them in this difficult time. (Read full statement from Sethi)