Tunisia: Coronavirus - 2 Million and 3249 People Fully Vaccinated

23 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health said Sunday that 2 million and 3249 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, until August 22, 2021.

In its daily report on the progress of the national vaccination drive, the same source said that the total number of vaccines administered, since the launch of the national campaign last March, have amounted to 4,976,655 people. These include 3,570,899 first shots and 1,405,756 booster shots.

On the other hand, the Ministry reported that 36,219 COVID-19 jabs were given on August 22, 2021, while the number of people registered on «evax" has reached 5,833,001.

