South Africa: Dodgy Deals By Executives Put a Stamp of Uncertainty On Postbank's Transition

analysis

Whistle-blowers at Postbank have laid bare IT contracts that were awarded by executives without following proper procurement rules and flouting SA Reserve Bank requirements.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The six-year plan to hive off Postbank from the operations of the SA Post Office, which will pave the way for it to be a fully fledged bank that will offer loans to the poor and unbanked population, has run into a snag.

As Postbank races against time to approach the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) for a full banking licence before the end of 2021, its past and current executives have been accused of running a "corruption" and "self-enrichment" scheme by awarding multimillion-rand contracts to service providers without following proper procurement rules.

They are former acting CEO Hannes van der Merwe, acting chief information officer Raymond Mashau, and the head of legal Benedict Khumalo. The executives are implicated in dodgy Postbank contracts with a value of about R320-million, spanning the next three years.

The company's compliance department has recommended an external forensic investigation to probe the sullied contracts, which relate to the IT functions of the bank. It has also recommended that the executives undergo lifestyle audits...