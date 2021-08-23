South Africa: Security Personnel Gear Up for Possible New Wave of Unrest

While South Africa is still recovering from the violent and deadly spate of looting in July, another wave of unrest related to political and social issues is said to be brewing. This time the police and army say they are ready.

Just over a month after a deadly weeklong looting spree in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the civic group "Citizens of South Africa" is planning a shutdown on Monday to protest against several issues -- it also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down from office.

A leaked South African Police Service (SAPS) operational overlay details the key points of the protest, which is expected to take place in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng and the West Rand.

When asked for more information, head of SAPS communications and liaison Major-General Mathapelo Peters told Daily Maverick, "We never give out deployment numbers. We also don't publish intelligence gathered for operational purposes."

According to the SAPS brief, logos of organisations such as the ANC, South African Communist Party, ANC Youth League, Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and the South African National Civic Organisation appear on posters for the planned shutdown.

Reasons for the planned shutdown include claims of untested vaccines, #BlackLivesMatter, and calls for...