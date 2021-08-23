South Africa: Security Personnel Gear Up for Possible New Wave of Unrest

22 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Onke Ngcuka

While South Africa is still recovering from the violent and deadly spate of looting in July, another wave of unrest related to political and social issues is said to be brewing. This time the police and army say they are ready.

Just over a month after a deadly weeklong looting spree in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the civic group "Citizens of South Africa" is planning a shutdown on Monday to protest against several issues -- it also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down from office.

A leaked South African Police Service (SAPS) operational overlay details the key points of the protest, which is expected to take place in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng and the West Rand.

When asked for more information, head of SAPS communications and liaison Major-General Mathapelo Peters told Daily Maverick, "We never give out deployment numbers. We also don't publish intelligence gathered for operational purposes."

According to the SAPS brief, logos of organisations such as the ANC, South African Communist Party, ANC Youth League, Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and the South African National Civic Organisation appear on posters for the planned shutdown.

Reasons for the planned shutdown include claims of untested vaccines, #BlackLivesMatter, and calls for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X