Liberia: VP Taylor, Ambassador Pelham-Raad, Others Win Top International Awards

Monrovia — Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and several Liberians including The CEO of Her Rroyal Highness Charity Foundation- Cum Representative Aspirant of District #10 Montserrado County, Hon. Karishma Pelham Raad have been honored for their impactful contribution to their Country and the African Continent.

Others include renowned youth advocate Sir Alex Devine and popular Liberian Vlogger, Rodya Urey.

They were among several people that were recognized by the Africa Advancement Forum, an organization that creates a platform focusing on providing a space for the discussion of key prospects and strategies that aims to influence the growth and advancement of the continent.

The summit held at the Accra International Conference Center on the theme "The Africa We Want," brought together captains of industries, academia, civil society and government officials as well as top African business personalities, start-ups, and entrepreneurs from a various sectors and disciplines to exchange ideas on how to develop the continent.

Vice President Taylor, in contributing to a panel discussion on the topic 'Powerful Women Leveraging Their Network to Develop Africa,' called for the inclusion of African women in decision making and policy formulation.

"What are we asking for? All that we are asking is equality, she said. "To be a part of the discussions that affect our lives whether in peace time or in war. Every decision that is made by the legislature and implemented by the executive, there is something that affects women whether it is education or whether it is access to water." At the gala, an honorary doctorate degree was conferred on her.

Amb. Karishma Pelham-Raad was honored as 'Inspirational Figure of the Girl Child', Mr. Devine took home 'Africa's Youth Empowerment Personality of the Year, and Miss Urey received an award for creativity and enterprise.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Amb. Pelham-Raad, who recently scooped several international awards, thanked the organizers for the recognition and dedicated her latest award to all Liberians including her family and friends who continue to support her in all of her activities.

"This is amazing. In the past weeks, I have been privileged to win several international awards. And to me, it is not the award but the impact and the lives that are being touched through our actions and decision," she said.

"That's why I am so grateful for this latest award and like the others, will serve as a source of motivation for me. It shows that whatsoever we are doing, there are people watching and appreciate us. And it gives us the strength and the hunger to do more."

It can be recalled that in July, last month, the top radio personality bagged the Africa Entertainment Icon of the Year Award at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana on July 24, 2021.

The award is aimed to reward and celebrate personalities and icons on the African continent, who have contributed to the growth of the various human endeavors on which the continent thrives today.