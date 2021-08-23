South Africa: Marikana and the Many Faces of Justice

22 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Yvonne Erasmus

Viewing the events that transpired at Marikana beyond a quest for justice through retribution might bring a different perspective to our understanding of the events, explain why justice is still being sought, and why it matters.

Yvonne Erasmus is a senior researcher at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.

Between 13 and 16 August 2012, 37 mine workers were shot while protesting to demand a living wage and better working conditions. Nine years later, justice has not yet been secured.

Retribution is commonly viewed as the only form of justice that counts. Viewing the events that transpired at Marikana through a wider lens might bring a different perspective to our understanding of the events, explain why justice is still being sought and why that matters.

On 16 August 2012, 34 striking mine workers were killed after police opened fire at a gathering outside Nkaneng informal settlement near the Lonmin Marikana mine in North West. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Foto24)

First, consider justice as distribution, one of its oldest articulations. Distributive justice refers to the equitable distribution of wealth. The history of labour migration in South Africa has been well documented -- the securing of a cheap, reliable black labour...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

