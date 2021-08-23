Liberia: Cummings Challenges Urey

Wants ALP provide proof of framework tampering

Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress has challenged Mr. Benoni Urey, political leader of the All Liberian Party to provide proof that the CPP's current framework document at the National Elections Commission (NEC) was altered.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberian Party (ALP) along with the former ruling Unity Party (UP), and Liberty Party (LP) make up the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Mr. Urey last week wrote a scanting letter alleging that the CPP framework document before NEC was altered but failed to provide the particular portion of the document that was altered and by whom.

His allegations came weeks after the LP also got embroiled in allegations that its own constitution was tampered with allegedly by its Chairman Musa Bility and Secretary-General Martin B. Kolleh.

In a letter dated August 20, 2021, and addressed to CPP current Chairperson, Liberty Party Political Leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Mr. Cummings stated that the assertions being made by Mr. Urey is grave and needs an immediate investigation.

"I believe this is a grave claim. To have such accusations in the public, more than one (1) year after our coming together, without the benefit of any internal consideration of its accuracy and validity, is strange and disturbing." Said Cummings.

He furthered that even more disturbing is Benoni's use of such "incendiary and provocative language meant to evoke acrimony and cast aspersions on the integrity of the CPP generally and those within its hierarchy, specifically."

The former Coca-Cola executive noted that the fact that Mr. Urey did not accuse anyone directly, he (Urey) unfairly accuses everyone indirectly.

"I find it unacceptable that such strongly worded letter, laced with threats to the survival of this collaboration is void of any specific details - he points to no specific provision in the document that he claims is altered, does not say when he believes it was altered, does not say who are the "nefarious" individuals amongst us in the hierarchy that altered it but yet invites the CPP through your Office and the Liberian people, to embark on a wild-goose chase. This is a most inappropriate use of our time, resources, and the time and resources of the people we promised to serve diligently and more thoughtfully. We cannot and must not run the CPP on mere gossips and rumors." He continued.

Cummings advised that the CPP Chairperson directs Mr. Urey to provide the necessary specifics of his claims because, in the absence of any such specifics, it raises questions of his true intent, something he claimed could evoke acrimony within the CPP and should not be allowed to happen.

Cummings: "However, should our colleague choose to provide the necessary information to warrant serious consideration, I urge your good offices to first engage the Legal Team on the validity of those specific claims, out of respect for the fact that they were clothed with the authority to amend the Framework and produced the final copy. Based on the outcome of such engagement and if warranted, institute a speedy investigation through our existing dispute resolution mechanisms. There is absolutely no reason, except for one best known to our colleague, to skip these processes and write the National Elections Commission (NEC) as suggested by him when the Framework document filed at the NEC with their official stamp and signature, is in the possession of the Liberty Party as turned over by the ANC/CPP SG at the beginning of LP's chairmanship. That copy can be easily compared to the lawyers' final copy reflective of our input and this matter is laid to rest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Chair, we must not accept the lowering of standards in the CPP by acting on admitted rumors or gossips. This cannot be the quality of leadership we promised, for the CPP and the country. Therefore, I am constrained to urge more serious and thoughtful considerations of actions by members and leaders of our collaboration. This will rightly impose on us the need to show increased respect for ourselves, our colleagues, our fellow partisans, non-partisans who believe in what we are trying to accomplish for the changes we need in our country, those who voluntarily put their valuable time and expertise at our disposal free of charge, and especially, it will guarantee an unfailing commitment in the quality of examples that are indicative of the better alternative we promised Liberians to be. We must be and act better." He concluded