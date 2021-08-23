Liberia: Prison Fellowship Liberia Launches Transparency Project

Prison Fellowship Liberia in collaboration with Open Society Initiative for West Africa launches a project aimed at accelerating access to justice and promoting transparency and accountability in Liberia.

The project, which began with a two-day training for PFL human rights monitors from across the country, will be implemented in Montserrado, Margibi, Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Maryland counties.

Country Director of Prison Fellowship Liberia, Reverend Francis Kollie says the project will also be extended to other parts of the country because the issue of gender-based violence has taken a national dimension.

He points out that PFL monitors will visit prisons, police depots, and courtrooms of these counties purposely to ascertain cases on gender-based violence for speedy adjudication.

Reverend Kollie explains the project is part of the Fellowship's mission to ensure respect for human rights, access to justice, and reduction of gender-based violence in Liberia.

He says PFL will work with government to ensure victims of sexual-based violence get justice.

He adds that monitors will work closely with the judiciary, the Liberia National Police, and the Ministry of Justice to obtain accurate data on gender-based violence here.

PFL human rights monitors will use technology to store and file reports, track and accelerate sexual-based violence cases from their inception to a logical conclusion, he notes.

"The issue of sexual-based violence has become a household topic in the local media on a daily basis and the victims continue to undergo trauma and agony", Reverend Kollie laments, adding, "We as an institution continue to receive reports of gender-based violence on a daily basis."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, PFL Administrative Officer, Edwin Johnson, assures partners and stakeholders in the project's human rights and justice sectors.

He thanks the Government of Liberia for working with the Fellowship in ensuring justice for victims.

The training was facilitated by Karba Trawally, Consultant, Prison Fellowship Liberia; Cooper Vuku and Kollie Moiyallah, Information Technology Communication Consultants; and Abednego Boarlay, Program Officer, PFL

In separate remarks, the participants express thanks and appreciation to both PFL and OSIWAS for the opportunity which they note, exposed them to a lot of knowledge about human rights and access to justice in Liberia.