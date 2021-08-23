Liberia: Pastor in Court for Allegedly Raping Pregnant Woman

23 August 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr.

A senior pastor of the Philadelphia Church in Kakata, Margibi County, D. Franklin Snorton, Sr, is being held for allegedly raping a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

The act allegedly occurred when the woman, said to be a neighbor of the accused, had gone to the pastor's residence to pay an electricity bill.

According to the victim, Pastor Snorton, Sr. allegedly locked her up in his house situated in Mandingo Quarter Community, Kakata, and threatened to kill her with a knife if she refused to allow him to have sex with her.

Following the alleged rape, the family of the victim informed the media and accused Police in Kakata of paying less interest in the case.

But pressure mounted by community residents, particularly from the Mandingo Quarter Community forced the suspect to turn himself into Police for investigation.

Angry crowd barricaded the Kakata Police station, wanting to know the up come of the matter.

Though the police are tipped-lip on the issue, Pastor D. Franklin Snorton, Sr, who had spent days behind bars, is being sent to court to answer to rape charges brought against him.

Sources close to the Philadelphia Church in Kakata say the "man of God" allegedly admitted to the crime during closed doors meeting with some pastors.

Residents of Mandingo Quarter Community, where Pastor Snorton resides are said to be jubilating, thanking God for exposing his deeds.

