South Africa: Big Four Banking Landscape - Lenders Remain Vigilant Until They Get the Signal On Economic Growth

analysis

South Africa's economic fortunes have improved, allowing the banks to breathe a little more easily - and reinstate dividends - but no one is letting their guard down just yet.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

As the season for interim results draws to a close for three of South Africa's big banks, it is apparent that the focus on managing costs, prudent capital management and serving customers better has allowed them to emerge on the other side of the Covid-19 storm in reasonably good health. Capital adequacy ratios - a measure of financial strength - have improved across the board, with Standard Bank the standout in this regard. And return on equity, also a measure of performance, has improved from the disastrous levels seen at this point a year ago - although none of the banks has returned to 2019 (or in some cases 2018) levels. Nedbank, whose return on equity improved to 11.7 from 7.3 last year, believes it will take another two years to surpass levels last achieved in 2019.

Another positive signal is that provisions (capital allocated to cover future possible losses) have declined materially across the board. A year ago, the banks...