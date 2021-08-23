Nigeria: Mischief Makers Trying to Rekindle Ife/Modakeke Feud - Ooni Advisory Committee

COORDINATOR of the Ooni Advisory Committee, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, yesterday, warned those trying to rekindle a feud between Ife and Modakeke to desist from such mischief.

Five farmers said to be from Modakeke were killed by gunmen while heading to their farms.

In a statement, Mr. Osuntokun urged Ife and Modakeke people not to fall for such mischief.

The statement reads: "The attention of The Ooni Caucus Of eminent Yoruba sons and daughters has been drawn to a recent incident that resulted in the tragic death of seven individuals from Modakeke in Toro, a Modakeke village in Osun State.

"We commiserate with the families and community of the deceased and pray against any such recurrence. Most worrisome regarding this untoward development is the attempt to make it serve the purpose of rekindling a feud between Ife and Modakeke. Those orchestrating the development should immediately desist from such mischief for the sake of our common humanity and peace, unity and stability of Yorubaland and indeed Nigeria.

"We reiterate the patient investigative and peace-promoting position of the Ooni palace and decry attempts to add communal colouration to the crime with an attempt to distract security operatives from unveiling the evil minds behind the devilish act. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

"We extend our support and sympathy to Kabiyesi Oonirisa as he brings to bear his trademark goodwill, tolerance, accommodating and patriarchal disposition on the unfortunate event."