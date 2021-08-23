Liberia: 'No Need for Special Com'tee of Inquiry' - Harrison Karnwea Tells Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence

Monrovia — Mr. Harrison Karnwea, a ranking member of the Liberty Party, nominated by the Party's political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence to probe the alleged altering of the party's constitution has declined to serve on the special meeting and suggested that Sen. Karnga-Lawrence is proceeding wrongly with the matter.

FrontPageAfrica has obtained a copy of a letter from Mr. Karnwea to the Senator Karnga-Lawrence urging her to rather use the party's Claims, Petitions and Investigations Committee (CPIC) that was established long the issue arose to investigate the matter, instead of a special investigative committee. He stated that the CPIC must be given the opportunity to do its work.

Mr. Karnwea, a former vice presidential candidate on the Liberty Party's ticket, stated that the outcome of the CPIC investigation on the allegation can be reviewed by the party's National Advisory Council.

"In as much as I believe that your complaint and concerns contained therein as raised to the National Elections Commission (NEC) are grave and require serious attention to establish veracity as well as chairman Musa Bility's response to your complaint to the NEC are issues worth looking into very thoroughly to establish what is right or wrong. I think you are a party to the complaint and cannot in this case be qualified to proceed to constitute a committee that investigates your complaint," Mr. Karnwea stated.

He also raised concern over the naming of seven members of the National Advisory Council of the party to form part of the "Special Committee of Inquiry" set up by the political leader when their duty is to review the work of the CPIC. Only two members of the National Advisory Council are not included on the "Special Committee of Inquiry", Karnwea observed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Karnwea stated in the letter: "For me, there is no need for the establishment of this "Special Committee of Inquiry" in the first place because the CPIC exists as the Constitutional Committee to do this investigation. Secondly, the NAC also exists as another Constitutional structure to review and advise. Thirdly, it would be a complete conflict of interest to involve any member of the NAC on such a committee whose work requires review by the AC. Come to think of this, Madame Political Leader; has it even crossed your mind that if a report of such a committee reaches the NAC, only two persons on the AC, former Chairman Ben Sanvee and Mrs. Markand Randall-Boayou would be qualified to review and advise on the work of such committee. Is this such an embarrassing situation that renders the NAC compromised and irrelevant that you would relish and or envisage? I think the only way we should do should and must be to allow the internal structures to proceed as advised by the National Elections Commission. Please remember that all that we do internally in the LP must meet up with NEC requirements or else we risk being shamed again by being sent home to proceed properly. We cannot afford for the Liberty Party to lose its place as a Party that is a respecter of law in the Republic of Liberia."