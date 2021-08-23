Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Ogun Govt Begins Evacuation of Students, Corps Members

A student leader said about 80 students and corps members have, so far, been evacuated from Jos.

The Ogun State government says it has begun the evacuation of stranded indigenes of Ogun State trapped in Jos, Plateau State, over the current unrest in the city.

The government, through a committee headed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students' Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, said the rescue the mission was made possible through the efforts of the committee and the military escorts provided.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adeyemi stressed that the government would stop at nothing to rescue all students in the troubled zone.

"Having received news of the unrest in Jos that has exposed our students to danger, Ogun State Government immediately set up a powerful committee to see to the instant evacuation of Ogun State indigenous students schooling in Jos," Mr Adeyemi said.

"This led to the activation of military escorts and five executive buses as well as welfare packages, to not only see to their safe return to the state capital, but also ensure their comfort.

"As of now, the secured transportation of these students to Ogun State has now started. Initially, plans were made for just students, but we had to incorporate corps members who are of Ogun State origin as well."

The Ogun government's move came just as its Abia State counterpart announced its intention to evacuate the students of the University of Jos who are from the state after the institution was shut.

Jos has been engulfed in tension since the killing of 22 travellers in the city who were heading in a convoy from Bauchi to Ondo. 20 suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack, according to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Mr Lalong has also apologised to the Ondo people over the incident.

Leaving no one behind

Mr Adeyemi said the Ogun government would ensure that no student is left behind in Jos.

"This quick plan formulation and activation is another example of the high esteem in which the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR) places the welfare, safety, and security of our dear students in Ogun State and in the diaspora.

"Instead of just two buses that were requested by the students, five buses were sent so as to ensure that no one is left behind.

"The Office of the Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Students Matters will remain undeterred in actualizing the 'Building Our Future Together' blueprint of Prince Dapo Abiodun as far as the Students Constituency is concerned."

The national president of the National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, Ogunrounbi Gbemileke, told PREMIUM TIMES that about 80 students and corps members have, so far, been evacuated from Jos.

Mr Gbemileke confirmed that five buses were made available, instead of the two they requested, in addition to a military escort.

"So, the students have been evacuated and taken to a safe haven.

"I must honestly appreciate the Governor, the Chief of staff and the SA students for the prompt response to our students call."