Nigeria: 'I Rushed Out Almost Naked', BBNaija's Dorathy Says After EFCC Stormed Her Residence

BBNaija's season 5 "Lockdown" housemate, Dorathy Bachor has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after its personnel broke into her home while on the trail of suspected fraudsters.

Dorathy was the first runner up in the 2020 editor of the reality show.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Dorathy said EFCC officials broke into her home by 4:45am on Monday because they were searching for fraudsters who had ran into her estate.

She said, "What is the need of being a citizen of this country if I can't feel safe in my own house. It's 5am and I'm literally shaking and so upset now.

"I feel like my head is about to explode, I'm numb. At 4:45am I heard a loud sound and voices followed after, I rush out almost naked to see 5 fully armed EFCC officials men in my living room and one of them saying "oh na that big Brother babe be this". In my confused state, I'm trying to understand what in the hell was going on, why did they break my door.

"Then one of them said they were looking for someone who ran into my estate and I should lock my door, stay indoors and not say a word. I'm shaking at this point and so confused because how exactly is this even okay.

"Still shaking and I'm trying to close my already broken door when my sister screamed my name and I ran back upstairs to see my mum almost having a panic attack. Official EFCC, on God you had no right. I have never felt so helpless in my whole life."