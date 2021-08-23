Egypt: 25 Million Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine to Arrive Egypt Over the Coming 4 Months - President's Health Advisor

The President advisor for health and prevention affairs Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din said Monday that Egypt will be receiving 25 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the coming four months.

He added in a statement to Sada al Balad news channel, Monday, that Egypt had negotiations with multiple sources to obtain the vaccine, which accordingly provided a large quantity of it.

He noted that the government is aiming to vaccinate 40 million citizens during the coming period.

Taj El-Din explained that about 25 million doses of the locally- manufactured vaccine are expected to be out in the centers shortly.

He also noted that the world has been suffering from a crisis in the supply of vaccines during the last period.

The presidential advisor assured that people with chronic diseases are still the most vulnerable to infection with the Coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said Sunday night that 184 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 286,352.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said eight patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,671.

As many as 229 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 235,864 so far, the spokesman said.

Egypt Today