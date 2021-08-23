Egypt: Sisi Follows Up On Suez Canal Authority Performance, Investment Projects in Economic Zone

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday 22/8/2021 followed up on the performance and activity of the Suez Canal Authority as well as the projects in the canal's economic zone (SCZone) and the joint efforts to develop the canal's economic axis.

The president's remarks came in a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie, SCZone Chariman Mohamed Yehia Zaki and Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ehab El-Faar.

The president was briefed on the navigation movement in the Suez Canal, a statement by Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Rabia reviewed with Sisi the indications of the canal's activity since the beginning of the year until now, including revenues, the number of ships crossing the canal and the volume of goods and cargo.

According to the statement, the canal has achieved a remarkable increase in this regard during this period compared to the same period last year.

Rabie also explained the efforts to support capabilities and develop human cadres, as well as the axes of developing the southern sector of the navigation course of the canal.

He also reviewed the SCA's efforts to develop its marine fleet, including tugs and dredgers.

Sisi ordered the continuation of the SCA's projects within the framework of its strategy for developing the Suez Canal, its navigation course and all its facilities.

This aims to enhance the canal's competitiveness and unique position at the level of global trade, the president said.

Earlier this month, Sisi ordered the renewal of Osama Rabie's term as chairman of the Suez Canal Authority for one year. The decision was published in the official gazette.

Egypt Today