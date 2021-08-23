Egypt: President Sisi, Spain PM Sánchez Discusses Boosting Cooperation in a Phone Call

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi received, on Sunday 22/8/2021 a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The call tackled a number of issues pertinent to bilateral relations. President Sisi and Sánchez also exchanged views with regard to regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Spain's Prime Minister underlined keenness on promoting cooperation in various areas, notably at the investment level, building on the success of existing Spanish projects in numerous sectors in Egypt, including transport, renewable energy and others in developmental fields.

President Sisi lauded the friendship relations between Egypt and Spain, highlighting Egypt's interest to further advancing them and to achieving a significant progress in bilateral cooperation in several fields.

Sisi also asserted that the two countries have huge potential to realize an integrated developmental partnership.

Egypt Today