Kenya: MPs Set to Grill 4 Candidates Nominated for IEBC Job

23 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The National Assembly will on Tuesday begin the approval hearings for all the four candidates who were nominated to serve as commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by Kigumo MP Muturi Kigano will grill Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang'aya who were nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 5, 2021, to serve in the commission.

The four were drawn from a pool of 36 Kenyans who were interviewed between July 7 and 22 by the IEBC Selection Panel to fill the four vacant positions at IEBC.

The seats fell vacant when ex-Commissioners Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and former Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina resigned from the Commission post-2017 general election.

All the 36 short-listed applicants were subjected to a psychometric test before the panel embarked on oral interviews of 35 candidates.

One candidate withdrew his candidature over concerns on his academic papers.

The Selection Panel chaired by Elizabeth Muli forwarded the names to President Kenyatta, who later nominated the four and subsequently forwarded the names to Parliament.

If approved, the four will join Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

The law requires the National Assembly to consider the nominations and table its report within 28 days.

Members of the commission, according to the law, are appointed for a single term of six years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X