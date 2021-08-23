Rwanda: Kagame Trends on Twitter After Arsenal Loss

23 August 2021
Rwanda President Paul Kagame was among the most discussed personalities on Twitter in Kenya on Monday, August 23, 2021, a day after Arsenal lost an English Premier League match for a consecutive time.

Following a surprise 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening weekend of the 2021/2022 league season a week ago, Mikel Arteta's side was, again, outclassed by Chelsea en route to suffering a similar defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

And while Kagame, an ardent Arsenal supporter, remained mum in the latest defeat compared to his Twitter rant after the Brentford result, Kenyans on Twitter shared memes with imagination on how the East African Head of State must have been feeling.

Kagame is about to make news, he will abduct Arteta & the whole Arsenal team. pic.twitter.com/LRjkAdbP0c

-- Brian The Mixologist (@brianmixologist) August 22, 2021

Kagame preparing his tweets after this loss pic.twitter.com/xEeoVjVuvN

-- SEGRO© (@___jo21) August 22, 2021

In a series of tweets, Kagame, whose country is among Arsenal's jersey sponsors, appeared to refer to the London side's performances as 'mediocre' last week.

