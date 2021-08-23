Kenya: Drama in Mombasa as 2 Terror Suspects Are Arrested

23 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two suspected terror suspects were arrested in Mombasa on Monday in a dramatic scene that attracted hundreds of onlookers.

The two suspects were arrested by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) detectives as they prepared to cross Likoni ferry channel from the mainland to the island.

Video footage of the incident showed heavily armed police officers mowing the suspects down after pulling them out of their vehicle before they were handcuffed and bundled into police cars.

"Our officers have been following them for two days now and they were arrested as they drove from Lunga Lunga," a senior police officer briefed on the security operation said, but did not give more details only saying, "they are under investigation for terrorism activities."

He said two AK47 rifles and some explosive-making materials were recovered from them.

Their identities were not immediately provided and there was no comment from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director George Kinoti.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X