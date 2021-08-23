Tanzania: New Push to Fight Violence Against Children Needed

VIOLENCE against children or child abuse is a malpractice that has, in recent years, been deepening its roots in communities across the world with governments doing their best to address it.

In Tanzania, the problem also exists, especially in Zanzibar where the Isles government now strongly fights it.

Very unfortunately, reports provide that perpetrators of the acts are either family members or people entrusted by communities to take care of the children such as teachers, religious teachers or caregivers. Every day, millions of children across the globe experience violence in one form or another.

It is a global problem that cuts across colour, class, educational status, income, ethnicity and origin. It has immediate, long term and irreparable impacts on the life, survival, physical and psychosocial development and well-being of children.

Violence against children also has financial implications for families and the state.

The impact of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and closure of schools has also exposed children to domestic abuse and violence. And violence is escalating in conflict, emergencies and humanitarian settings.

According to the Conversation Africa, recently the African Partnership to End Violence against Children and the African Child Policy Forum launched three comprehensive reports assessing the status of violence against children in Africa.

They examined the progress and challenges, national capacity to address violence against children, and home-grown solutions to eliminate it.

These reports are based on the obligations specified in a number of international and African regional laws and commitments in development policies.

Among them are the Sustainable Development Goal 16.2 and Agenda 2040 Aspiration 7 - which condemns violence against children.

Progress towards ending violence against children is slow and uneven across Africa.

Challenges and setbacks persist because of weak technical capacity, poor financing, weak institutional structures and poor multi-sectoral coordination.

Ending violence against children is a long-term mission which requires multiple approaches, strategies, actors and investment.

Experts state that investment in preventing violence against children is a longterm strategy for a sustainable future. Governments should act urgently to end violence against children all over the continent.

Another area to invest in is research, knowledge generation, data collection and evidence-gathering.

This is pivotal to effective responses. Governments need to understand the trends, prevalence and status of violence against children nationally and locally. Most important is investment in effective programmes to support families and put them at the forefront of prevention and protection.

The programmes could include positive parenting to protect children from corporal punishment, neglect, harmful cultural practices, trafficking and other forms of violence within the family setting.