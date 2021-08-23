Tanzania: Azam Head for Friendlies With Zambian Giants

AZAM are set to leave the country today for a preseason camp in Zambia where they expect to play four friendly matches in a bid to strengthen their team for CAF Confederation Cup matches early next month.

According to the information issued by the club's Communications Officer Thabit Zakaria, their first friendly match will be against the military side Red Arrows on August 25th at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where all four games will be held.

Four days later on August 29th, they will face Zanaco and on September 2nd, they will again be on the battlefield taking on Forest Rangers before winding up their signal testing games versus Zesco United.

"The team will be back on September 5th to finalise preparations before playing our first home CAF Confederation Cup match," he said.

Again, Zakaria unveiled that their top net burster Prince Dube will join his colleagues in Zambia on August 25th after the end of his four week medication break. Azam will face Somalia outfits, Horseed SC at Azam Complex from September 10th to 12th while the reverse leg will be staged in Somalia from September 17th to 19th.

The overall winner of the both legs will face Egypt's giant Pyramid with the first leg scheduled either on October 15th to 17th while second clashes set between October 22nd to 24th.

In another development, Zakaria announced that the annual Azam Festival has been cancelled for this year saying the time is very limited to organise such a big event.

"This year, we have many things we want to achieve as a club as such, let me take this opportunity to apologise to our fans for failure to give them various entertainment activities which transpires on the Azam Festival. "We officially began serious training sessions on August 14th hence lacked a good time in between to organise the event and as already said, we are heading to Zambia meaning that no ample time is available. "After consultations with concerned stakeholders, a decision to cancel it was reached that is why we are apologising to all our partners for failure to conduct Azam Festival but I am sure that next year, it will be staged," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chamazi-based outfits have so far sealed good businesses in the ongoing transfer window after making several good signings in an effort to build a competitive side for both domestic and international clashes next season.

They include left back Edward Manyama (Tanzania), defending midfielder Paul Katema (Zambia), attacking midfielders Charles Zulu (Zambia) and Kenneth Muguna (Kenya). Others are strikers Rodgers Kola (Zambia) and Idris Mbombo (DR Congo).