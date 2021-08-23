Tanzania: Police Launch Investigation Into the Car-Crash That Killed Five in Songwe

23 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

POLICE in Songwe Region have launched investigation into a deadly car crash that occurred earlier on Monday killing at least five officials from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Songwe Regional Police Commander, Janeth Magomi said they have begun investigating the accident that took place at Hanseketwa-Old Vwawa in Mbozi District.

The RPC said four of the deceased staff at the TRA Mbeya region office and the other one working with TRA in Tunduma.

"The deceased were on their patrol duties at the borders where they suspected a car that was believed to be carrying smuggled goods," she said

