Malawi: Joshua Malango Wins Dedza Central East MCP Primaries

Former Spokesperson in the Ministry of Health and Journalist, Joshua Malango Friday emerged the overall winner during Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Primary Elections in Dedza Central East Constituency.

According to the presiding officer, Vincent Nkhoma said Malango scooped 369 votes, beating his closet contender Bonex Malunga who scooped 127 votes in the eight-man race.

"The foregoing results entails that Mr. Joshua Malango has been duly elected to represent MCP as a candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections in Dedza Central East Constituency," said Nkhoma on Saturday.

In total, there were eight contenders in the election.

The total number of votes cast during the elections was 801 of which 792 were declared as valid votes and 9 were declared as null and void votes.

The breakdown of the results according to alphabetical order of names of the contesting candidates is as follows:

The other contestants were Bonnex Malunga (116 votes) Lefani Eliasi Kachikunje (68 votes) Elliot Kasawala (49 votes); Donald Kazanga (53 votes); Mabvuto Dauka Kuphata (16 votes); Mercy Ching'ani Phiri (106 votes); and Gladys Yassin (4 votes)

The primary election was organised ahead of a Parliamentary by-election following the death of former independent legislator, McStain Mkomba.

In an Interview with Nyasa Times Monday, Malango said he was delighted to win the elections to represent first and foremost the people of where he comes from and represents MCP.

"Iam very happy that people from my constituency have shown faith in me and l promise them that once elected as an MP l will work with them to transform the area so that the people in constituency and beyond have a quality life," said Malango.

Malango, whose father was also a senior MCP official said he is following into the footsteps of his father.

"Let me thank party members of Malawi Congress Party from Dedza Central East Constituency for trusting me to represent them as their candidate in the coming by-elections.

"It was a family affair and I thank my fellow aspirants who contested with me for their love to the party and also the people for making themselves available for selection to represent our party and indeed the Dedza Central East Constituency," said Malango.

"As you Know MCP manifesto is all about uplifting people's lives from the grassroot level as a youthful MP when elected as MP will help our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to Foster develop in the Area.

"Its not about me its about the people from Dedza Central East Constituency and the Party which I am representing," he said.

Malango said he believes in the country's President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera's take on leadership - that of servant leadership explaining that his intention is to serve the people not his interests.

He said: "I am going into frontline politics to serve the people as their servant. These people have seen me growing, I am their own and I have availed myself to run the errands on their behalf.

"It's time, we the youth stop complaining about politics, now we have to join in and participate in politics. I am driven and passionate to serve the people of Dedza and Malawi," said Malango.

Dedza Central East Constituency has always been an MCP stronghold since 1993 when Malawi became a multi-party state.

Malango expressed gratitude to the the ruling MCP for giving the youth like him a chance to take part in the development agenda of the country through its rank and file and he thanked the party's members for the endorsement.

He said he is now focused on becoming the servant of the constituency and promises to work hard and with due diligence once voted into Parliament and vows to fight for their interests in the August house.

"As you know MCP manifesto is all about uplifting people's lives from the grassroots level. My mission is to make the voices of people from Dedza Central East heard.

"When elected, I will help our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to foster development in the area," he said.