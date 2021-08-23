Malawi: Bushiri's K10m Donation Turns-Up Enrollment Through School Feeding Programme

A ten-million-kwacha donation by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri towards Savers from the Heart (SFTH) school feeding programme has started bearing fruit in some primary schools in the capital Lilongwe as the schools have started registering increased enrollment.

Headteacher for Kagwandipenya Primary School in rural Lilongwe, Eviness Kayenda, told Nyasa Times in an interview that since SFTH introduced the programme at her school about four months there has been extreme progress - especially on the aspect of pupils' turn up.

"The turn-up was sluggish given the fact that this is a rural area. They had no motivation really to come to school but now they have one and, that is, the food they are given courtesy of Savers from the Heart.

"We are told by SFTH that it is Major 1 [Prophet Shepherd Bushiri] who is making it possible with his financial benevolence towards the school feeding programme.

"Everyone now around this area is looking forward to seeing Major 1 one day here," Kayenda said, adding that the infrastructure from which the learners are fed is in a dilapidated state and asked other well-wishers to come in.

Mubiti Jossam, a Standard Eight leaner at the school at the school, said it was always motivating each morning to go to school.

"Before we could be forced to go to our parents' potato gardens and then go to the trading centre to sell for food. But now the story is different as I am assured of food at school. I am assured of passing my exams and I know I will go to secondary school. For all this I am grateful to Major 1," said Jossam.

Savers from the Heart executive director, Eve Chirambo, applauded Bushiri for his contribution to their school feeding programme in rural areas whose sole aim is to fight malnutrition and increase enrollment.

SFTH is implementing a K43 million project of providing free meals to school going pupils in rural Malawi.

When asked in May 2021, why he made the gesture, Prophet Bushiri said, as a man of God, he gives because God commands His people to do so.

He added that he also gives because "our government is encouraging us, citizens, to take part in any development work in the country.

"I have a duty as a citizen to support the good works that our government is doing. Together, we can and we will achieve a lot. Let's support each other," he told Nyasa Times in an interview.

Several other organizations and individuals who took part in the fundraising which included National Bank, MyBucks, FDH Bank and Standard Bank.

Prophet Bushiri is no stranger in supporting education and food security sectors in the country.

For the past 6 years, he has been instrumental in providing free maize across the country.

In some instances, he has intervened on the market and sold heavily subsidized maize to the underprivileged.

In education, two months ago he handed over to government a modern secondary school be built in Rumphi.

So far, Prophet Bushiri has over 200 learners on his bursary scheme in different secondary schools and colleges in the country.

A social media commentator, Evans Kondwani Kajiso, said: "I run out of words, when I think of how the world has been positively impacted by our father Major I. May Almighty God continue to bless you [Prophet Bushiri]."