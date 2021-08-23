Namibia: Nampower Donates Masks to Rural Schools

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, NamPower has donated 6 000 reusable face masks to over 35 rural and marginalised schools in the //Kharas, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omaheke, Kavango East and West regions.

This is after the power utility realised underprivileged learners were not having masks to protect themselves against the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, NamPower deemed it necessary to assist these underprivileged pupils with masks with the assistance of a Korean company, Hyosung Heavy Industries.

The first recipient of the donation was the Kaisosi Combined School in Rundu, which received 900 reusable masks last week. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Thomas Muronga, NamPower's senior district supervisor for Rundu said the donation will assist education authorities with the compliance of the Covid-19 regulations and to promote a conducive and safe educational environment for all learners across the country.

"As school learners from all walks of life return to their respective schools and hostels for the start of the second trimester, there is a great need for Covid-19 protocols to be strictly adhered to and to prevent further infections. It is for this reason that NamPower saw it necessary to donate 6 000 masks to disadvantaged and marginalised schools across different regions of the country," Muronga said.

Muronga further assured the education authorities of NamPower's commitment to assisting the education sector in terms of compliance with the Covid-19 pandemic and the funding of developmental projects.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the learners was the Kaisosi Combined School principal Steven Haingura, who welcomed the donation and thanked Nampower for selecting the school.

"We are very delighted for this sponsorship of masks. These masks will further, complement our efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic at the school," Haingura said.

He further added that most of the learners at the school are vulnerable, and that this donation will ensure learners adhere to the Covid-19 regulations of wearing masks correctly and enable them to focus on their education.

Cecilia Kambinda, a learner at Kaisosi Combined School, also commended NamPower for its generous gesture, saying the masks will allow them to protect themselves from the virus.

For the past 10 years, NamPower has spent over N$48 million towards its corporate social investment, with the education sector receiving the largest share of its CSI budget.