South Africa: Police Investigators Mull Over Multiple Possible Meanings of Top Cop Jeremy Vearey's 'Moer'

analysis

In a plush hotel conference room in the heart of Cape Town, a group of legal heavyweights and some of SA's senior police officers got down to serious business this week to dissect not a crime but a word.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A single-syllable four-letter word stood out during a hearing into the dismissal of Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey: "Moer."

The word rolled off some tongues, appeared to have a sour taste on others, sparked frowns on certain faces, and was the centre of debate as it was repeated in different tones.

It became clear that, much as the South African Police Service (SAPS) has fractures among its leaders, so too does it have divisions in terms of what "moer" means.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole signed off on Vearey's dismissal in May 2021. Vearey has a deep-rooted history in the ANC and a 26-year career in the police that has involved tackling gangsters and investigating fellow cops. Vearey believes police bosses are targeting him because of such investigations. He is challenging his dismissal.

This was the focus of a Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council hearing. Police officers were witnesses, and...