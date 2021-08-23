Kenya: Tusker FC Crowned 2020-21 KPL Champions

Tusker FC were crowned the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions after beating Bidco United 2-1 at the Utalii Complex in their final match of the season on Sunday.

Rodgers Aloro and Henry Meja scored the goals for the brewers who finished the season with 62 points, three ahead of second placed KCB.

Tusker crowned their season further with silverware having earned a ticket to play in next season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League following their victory over Ulinzi Stars that saw them claim top spot on June 30.

"I am really proud of my players and proud of how far we have come. It has been a tough season but we have made it. We first qualified for the Champions League and now we have the league wrapped up. It is an amazing pleasure for us," said Tusker FC coach Robert Matano.

He added; "We don't have much time now to celebrate. We have to quickly adjust our focus and prepare well for the CAF Champions League."

Tusker will get back to training on Thursday with a pre-season camp ahead of their Champions League first round opener against Djibouti side Arta Solar 7. The game is scheduled for September 10 with the return leg a week later in Nairobi.