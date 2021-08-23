Malawi: Undule Mwakasungula Welcomes Arrests in Brutal Killing of Karonga

23 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Human rights activist and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) board member, Undule Mwakasungula, has welcomed the arrest of 10 people suspected to have brutally murdered Michael Mwaighogha of Malema 2 Village in Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga.

On Friday, Mwakasungula held talks with various stakeholders, including the Officer In-Charge for Karonga Police Station, where he demanded justice for Mwaighogha's family.

Michael was killed on suspicion that he killed his brother through magic. Mwakasungula condemned the mob justice, describing it a violation of human rights.

He demanded immediate arrest of the suspects. And barely after his interface meeting with the Officer-in-Charge for Karonga Police Station, Osman Gondwe, the law enforcers combed through Malema 2 Village to arrest the suspects.

Karonga Police Station public relations officer, Sub-Inspector Enock Livasoni, identified the suspects Finious Mwamande, 29, of Mwenengolongo Village, T/A Kilupula, Bruce Mafunda, 17, of Chigwere Village, T/A Nyaluwanga in Nkhatabay district, Moses Katema Zolokere, 44, of Malema 2 Village T/A Kyungu, Jonathan Katema Zolokere, 49, of Malema2, Clement Mwayiwogha, 48 of Malema 2 Village and Obert Mwayiwogha,, 46. of Malema 2 Village.

Others are Atusaye Mwayiwogha, 49, of Malema 2, Stain Mwayiwogha, 45, Malema, Yangon Matatigha Mwayiwogha, 53 of Malema 2 and Jameson Mwayiwogha, 48 of Malema 2 in Karonga.

Livasoni said the suspects will appear before the court of law soon to answer a charge of murder.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to members of the community to stop taking the law into their own hands.

"People are being warned that once found, they will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

Mwakasungula commended the police for effecting the arrests. However, he asked the law enforcers to expedite investigations and prosecution of their cases if they are to earn public trust.

"They should not just end at arrests. They should prosecute the cases to the finality," he said.

