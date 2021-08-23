South Africa: ANC Kwazulu-Natal - a Party So Divided, It Faces Political Paralysis Before the Polls

analysis

Jacob Zuma is a polarising figure, and then there's Zweli Mkhize.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In the past, cadres of the ruling ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have been known to put aside all ideological and factional differences to galvanise and mobilise support for the party ahead of elections.

But this time around, as the party is in the midst of the local government election campaign, divisions are such that the organisation is failing to mobilise its cadres to do its bidding.

The cause of these divisions range from the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the allocation of blame for the recent looting and mayhem across KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng, the selection of councillor candidates and factional jockeying for positions ahead of the regional and provincial elective conference which are expected to begin later this year.

The Constitutional Court is yet to decide whether the local government elections would be held as promulgated on 27 October or it will accede to the application for the postponement to February 2022 because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Although Zuma is now a polarising figure in the ANC, he has in the past played a critical role in...