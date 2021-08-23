Gambia: IEC Publishes 2021 Voters' Registration List

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has pasted the 2021 general voters' registration list in certain registration centers in the country including Kanifing Municipality and Brikama.

Foroyaa can also confirm that IEC has pasted voters' registration lists in various registration centers in Banjul and the Upper River Region, including Sutukondi, Fadia Kunda, Jahkunda- all in Wuli. They have also pasted a list in Basse.

It was observed that the voters' list in certain areas was torn apart. The voters' list pasted on the walls of Odean Cinema in Banjul Central was torn apart.

Some pages of the voters' list pasted at Lassowharf Market at the Jollof Town ward in Banjul South were torn apart.

According to the Election Act, the IEC should display voters' registration list immediately after every registration exercise to each polling center in order for voters to inspect whether their names are on the list, whether their names are spelt correctly, among others. Voters can also raise their complaints to the various IEC regional offices.

The reporters during the weekend conducted a vox-pop in some of the registration centers in Banjul, Kanifing Municipality and Brikama and found out that the list was pasted in some centers, but some centers were without voters' registration list.

Babucarr Jallow, a native of Latrikunda Sabaji, said his name was not properly written.

"When I received my voter's card during the registration period, I told the IEC officer that my name was not properly written on the voter's card issued to me. I thought they would correct it, but surprisingly my name appeared with the same mistakes and I want it to be corrected," he said.

These reporters also visited some centers where voters' list was yet to be pasted. Voters residing in those areas called on the IEC to make sure that the voters' list was pasted in order for them to verify whether their names appeared on the list. Foroyaa visited five registration centers in Brikama and discovered that the voters' list was yet to be published for voters to inspect.

"Most of us are eager to see the 2021 general registration of voters list. We suspected that some people were registered in our area and they were not Gambians. If we see the lists, we will be able to pick up their names," said one Mustapha Khan, a native of Brikama.

At the time of going to press, Foroyaa contacted the Judicial Secretary on phone to enquire whether magistrates have been appointed at the revising courts to preside over cases that may arise from the registration process, but the reporter was unable to reach her on phone.