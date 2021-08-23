Gambia: Tatadindin Jobarteh Passed Away

22 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Hatab Nyang

The remains of Ebrima Jobarteh, widely known as Tatadindin Jobarteh, was laid to rest on Sunday 22, August 2021 in Brikama

He died on Saturday August 21st 2021.

Tata, who was born in Kombo Brikama, was the son of Molamin Jobarteh (a nephew to Jali Alagie Bai Konteh, who introduced Kora instrument in USA and Canada) and Yangui Kuyateh (who's is a sister to the famous kora maestro Jaliba Kuyateh).

Tatadindin had throughout his life stood for Gambia and her people in righteousness, a trait he is said to have inherited from his father.

His brothers include Pa Bobo Jobarteh, (the famous kora player), Bai Jobarteh (the band master of Salam Band), Dembo Cora Jobarteh and his sister from the same mom and dad, was Aminata Siffai Jobarteh.

