Gambia: Administration of Second Dose of Sinopharm Vaccine Set to Commence Today

The Ministry of Health has in a press release issued on Saturday 21st August 2021, said the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 Sinopharm Vaccine is set to commence today- Monday 23rd August 2021.

The ministry urged persons who received their first dose of the COVID-19 Sinopharm Vaccine in July 2021 to report to Sukuta Health Center in the West Coast Region for their second dose. They are also advised to visit the health center with their immunization cards issued during the administration of the first dose.

"The public may note that, while first dose helps the body to recognize the virus and prepares the immune system to fight off the infection, the second dose strengthens the immune response," the release stated.

The health authorities said it is important to complete the vaccination cycle by allowing the administration of the second dose.

"You are only fully vaccinated after taking the second dose and that is when you can have the maximum protective benefit from the vaccine. The Ministry would like to remind those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine that they should not receive this vaccine," the release said.

The health ministry reassured those who could not get their second eligible dose of AstraZeneca that they will soon receive their due dose, as another stock of AstraZeneca vaccine is expected in The Gambia on Sunday 22nd August 2021. The ministry thus solicited the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19.

"The public is encouraged to call the Ministry's Toll-Free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access COVID-19 vaccination services," the ministry said.