Namibia: Lawyer Wants Mental Evaluation for Murder Accused Teacher

The defence lawyer of a former teacher accused of stabbing his wife multiple times and killing her in their marital home in 2019, wants his client to undergo mental observation. Jermaine Muchali, lawyer of Patrick Geingob (38), informed High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg that he intends to bring an application for the court to issue an order that would allow the accused to go for a psychiatric evaluation.

He indicated that the application follows his perusal of the disclosures from the State, and to determine whether Geingob is fit to stand trial, or if he was of sound mind at the time that the alleged offence was committed. The prosecution is charging Geingob with murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, for the death of his wife and mother of his children, Merentha Geingos.

Gaingos died on 14 April 2019 at their family home in Okuryangava. She was transported to the Katutura State Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries upon arrival. During Geingob's failed bail hearing, the court was informed that he arrived home late that night and had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her.

The tragic incident happened while the couple's children were at home. In a post-mortem report that was submitted as part of the evidence in Geingob's failed bail application, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times. Two of the injuries she sustained - one stab wound to the abdomen and a deep stab wound to her right thigh - were potentially fatal, the report states.

After the tragic incident, Geingob handed himself over to the police, and has been detained ever since at the Windhoek Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be back in court on 16 September for a pre-trial hearing.