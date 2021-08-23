South Africa: We Need the Stamina to Lead South Africa to a Better Place for All

22 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zukiswa Pikoli

So what lessons are we meant to take on in terms of stamina and sureness of course and purpose from those who came before us? How do we take that which they gave their lives for and seek to realise it?

Stamina is vital if one is ever to achieve anything worthwhile. It's a little word with a big meaning, requiring disciplined and sustained mental and physical effort in order to achieve an objective. This is a term most often used by athletes in describing what it takes to be able to perform over a period of time without getting tired, which is something that is achieved through mental and physical fitness but I think applies in the general South African context as well.

This is the conditioning required of us as Team South Africa if we are to live in the country we want, but we have to be clear about what that country looks like. We cannot have one vision for a certain group of people and another vision for others; we all have to pull in the same direction for the team's survival.

We once had this vision,...

