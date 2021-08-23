South Africa: Mining Giant BHP - the Big Australian Goes Home

opinion

South Africa, and the world for that matter, is such a tumultuous place, it's easy to lose track of important changes taking place outside the Covid-19, Afghanistan, global miasma axis. One of those changes has been at the world's largest mining company, BHP.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

BHP still has a secondary listing on the JSE, but it's something of a historical relic, because the company doesn't have a single major asset in the country. Yet its history is tied up with SA in an odd way.

This week BHP announced that it was selling its oil and coal assets to another Australian company, Woodside Petroleum, under its new chief executive, Mike Henry. Simultaneously, it has decided to pull its London listing and return to having a single primary listing in Sydney, along with a clump of secondary listings, including in London. This is quite a decision: BHP is the second-largest company on the London Stock Exchange and the largest on the Australian exchange.

What does this all mean? First, it means BHP returns to its original status as "the Big Australian"; a Melbourne-based, Australia-focused business - it returns to being the company it was...