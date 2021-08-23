Kenya: Five Key Matches That Won Tusker FKF-Pl Title

Tusker were on Sunday crowned the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions, bringing to a halt Gor Mahia's dominance in the competition.

The brewers beat newcomers Bidco United 2-1 at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi to lift the title on 65 points.

KCB, despite thumping Nairobi City Stars 3-0 at Narok Stadium, could only manage a second-place finish on 62 points. Bandari finished third on 53 points.

Here, Nation Sport looks at some of the five matches that helped Tusker clinch their 12th league title.

Nzoia Sugar 0-0 Tusker (Sudi Stadium)

With AFC Leopards holding KCB to a 1-1 draw at Thika Stadium in Kiambu on August 8, Tusker were champions in waiting following their barren draw with Nzoia at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on the same day.

Apart from topping the standings on 62 points, three above KCB from 31 matches, the brewers were also enjoying a healthy seven-goal advantage over the bankers. There is no doubt KCB needed a miracle in their last match of the season against Nairobi City Stars to overturn Tusker's huge goal advantage.

KCB's hopes of snatching the title from Tusker were also complicated by the fact that the brewers still had a match against Bidco United.

Tusker did not take chances as they beat Bidco 2-1 at Utalii Grounds to finish the season on a high while KCB thrashed City Stars 3-0 to affirm their second place finish.

The second place finish is KCB's best ever performance in the top flight league.

Tusker 2-2 KCB (Thika Stadium)

Tusker and KCB had for the better part of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season been displacing each other from the top position.

Their second leg meeting in the 24th round of the competition on July 11 was therefore crucial on who between the two would lift the title. In the match staged at Thika Stadium, KCB took an early 2-0 lead over Tusker thanks to Derrick Otanga's brace.

Tusker's coach Robert Matano then made early substitutions, bringing in experienced Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia.

The two helped salvage a point for Tusker in the match, as Mieno scored and assisted Macharia to the equaliser deep in the second half. Then, Matano described his side's comeback as "... the character of a champion."

The draw saw Tusker take their points tally at the top to 51, four above KCB.

Tusker 2-0 AFC Leopards (Thika Stadium)

AFC Leopards was one of the tough tests for Tusker in the title race with less than 10 matches to go.

Even with the two teams then missing several key players, the clash staged at Thika Stadium on July 16 was expected to be tough, as Tusker were out avenge their 2-1 loss in the first leg and to cement their lead.

On the other hand, Leopards who were lying third were seeking to revive their title hopes with a double over Tusker.

But Tusker dominated the match with Chris Ochieng scoring the brace, which sank Leopards in the tough clash.

The win then saw brewers maintain their lead on 54 points, six above KCB who were held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito that same weekend.

Tusker 2-1 Gor Mahia (Ruaraka Grounds)

Clashes between Gor and Tusker have always been explosive, as the two teams who boast of having some of the top players in the league fight for bragging rights.

It was not different on July 8 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi, with Tusker rallying from behind to beat the 19-time champions 2-1. Eugene Asike scored a controversial goal at the death to help the brewers claim victory in the match.

The goal raised eyebrows as it resulted from a corner which should have been a goal kick. Tito Okello had put K'Ogalo ahead early in the first half but Boniface Muchiri equalised with a well-taken freekick in the second half.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The hard-fought win saw Tusker cement their lead on 50 points.

Ulinzi Stars 1-4 Tusker (Nakuru ASK Showgrounds)

Heading into this clash on June 30 at Nakuru's ASK Showgrounds, Ulinzi was among the few teams that had the meanest defence in the league.

They were therefore expected to give the brewers a run for their money in the match, which was also to decide if Tusker would beat KCB in the battle for the sole ticket to the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.

FKF had announced that the team that topped the standings by close of business on June 30 would be Kenya's representative at next season's Caf Champions League.

Tusker rallied from behind to thrash Ulinzi 4-1 to clinch the Champions League ticket and also maintain their lead at the top of the table on 47 points, one above KCB who that same day beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at Ruaraka Grounds.

Tusker players then vowed to complete the business by clinching the FKF-PL title.