Kenya: World Athletics CEO Happy With Hosting of Under-20 Event

World Athletics Chief Executive Officer Jon Ridgeon Sunday congratulated Kenya for hosting a successful World Athletics Under-20 Championships despite the logistical challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The championship did not just take place; it was highly successful. We are all impressed with the depth of talent that we have seen from these young athletes," he said of the final day of competition at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kenya bagged 16 medals to retain the overall title in the five-day competition, Finland were second with five medals and Nigeria came third with seven.

Spectators were not allowed into the stadium due to Covid-19 and more than one million viewers watched the proceedings daily aired live by Nation Media Group's NTV.

In addition, viewers from over 70 countries followed the event daily via World Athletics YouTube channel.

Ridgeon said that the championship was a springboard for young upcoming athletes who want to transit from the junior level to the senior ranks.

He gave an example of Uganda's Peruth Chemutai who won a silver medal during the WU20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

She moved to the senior races and recently won gold in the 3,000 metres steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

"The World Under-20 Championships in Tampere in 2018 featured names like Peruth Chemutai, Armand Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen. They became Olympic champions just three years later. We know we will have even more champions who are in Nairobi in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," he added.

Ridgeon said that focus now shifts to the World Tours which end next month with the Kip Keino Classic that will be held in Nairobi.

WU20 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech said that she hopes to fill her mentor, Hyvin Kiyeng's shoes, before moving to road races.

Former world champion Kiyeng won a bronze medal over the distance at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I'm happy to win a gold medal. I'm starting preparations now to defend my title in the next WU20 championships that will be held in Cali, Colombia next year," said Chepkoech.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said that Kenya is capable of hosting even bigger events after a successful junior champions.