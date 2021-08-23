Kenya: Lights, Camera, Flame... Action! Paralympic Games Hit the Road in Tokyo

In Tokyo

Two weeks after the Olympic cauldron was extinguished, the Paralympic flame has been lit, signaling the start of the 13-day Tokyo Paralympic Games.

However, the Paralympic Games - organised for athletes with various physical challenges - officially launch with Tuesday night's opening ceremony at the Tokyo National Stadium which was also the centerpiece for the July 23 - August 8 Olympic Games.

Team Kenya athletes started arriving here on Sunday night with powerlifter Hellen Waweru Kariuki among the first arrivals.

She will open Kenya's action on Thursday at the Tokyo International Forum where she is entered in the 41-kilometre category with competition starting at 1pm local time (7am Kenyan time).

Coached by Lena Nyaboke Marita, Waweru, 29, has spina bifida, a condition that affects the spine.

Next in action on Friday will be Asiya Sururu Mohamed in the PR1 Single Sculls rowing competition from 9.30am (3.30am Kenyan time) at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

The PR1 Single Sculls competition features rowers "with minimal or no trunk function who primarily propel the boat through arm and shoulder function," according to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the organisation governing the Paralympic Games.

These rowers have poor sitting balance, which requires them to be strapped to the boat or seat.

Asiya, 29, lost her two legs and several fingers in a train accident when she was just two years old, but has overcome adversity - including losing her parents - and physical challenges, to take up competitive sport, starting off with wheelchair tennis and badminton before taking up elite rowing.

The rest of Kenya's seven athletes will be in action on the athletics track in the T11, T13 and T46 categories.

The T11 and T13 are categories for athletes with varying degrees of visual impairment while the T46 class features athletes with a single below or above the elbow amputation, with Felix Kipruto representing Kenya in the straight final of the 1,500 metres in this category on Saturday at 7.10pm (1.10pm Kenyan time).

The visually impaired athletes, of course, run with a guide.

Kenya's biggest entry for both male and female competitions is in the T11 class where the country will be represented as follows: Eric Kiptoo Sang (Guide: David Korir) T11, 5,000m, Wilson Bii (Guide: Robert Tarus) T11, 1,500m, 5,000m and Rodgers Kiprop (Guide: Alpha Malinga) T11, 5,000m.

The women's squad has: Mary Waithera Njoroge (Guide: Bernard Korir) T11, 1,500m, Nelly Nasimiyu Munialo (Guide: Eric Kirui) T13, 1,500m and Nancy Chelangat Koech (Guide: Geoffrey Malel) T11, 1,500m.

About 4,400 athletes are expected for the Tokyo Paralympics which will feature 539 events across 21 venues, attracting 183 National Paralympic Committees.

Given the entries, Kenya could mathematically win a maximum seven gold medals, although between three and four is the realistic target.

Kenya's head coach, Henry Kirwa, is a Paralympics legend himself having won four gold medals and two bronze in his stellar career.

Kirwa says the team for Tokyo is one of Kenya's best prepared ever and remains optimistic for a respectable medal haul.

"We've prepared well and the team we have is good," he told Nation Sport ahead of departure to Tokyo.

"I'd like to in particular thank the government for their support. We've have had two months of residential training at the Utalii Hotel which is something that's never happened before.

"The conditions and food were all great and what remains now is in the hands of God. We can't complain...

"I'd also like to thank the media for moving along with us. Without the media, it would be impossible for Paralympics to grow," the legend added.

An advance team headed by National Paralympic Committee of Kenya chairperson Agnes Oluoch arrived last week to prepare the ground at the Olympic Village for Team Kenya athletes, coaches and support staff.

Other members on the early arrivals roster were officials were Elijah Aliero, Dennis Omondi Muga, Caroline Githagu, James Akama and Stephen Waweru.

After Monday's arrivals, more Team Kenya athletes, officials and support staff will arrive in five batches until Wednesday.