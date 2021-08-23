Tanzania: Manyara RC Smells Rat in School Project Funds

MANYARA Regional Commissioner, Charles Makongoro Nyerere has called for a thorough investigation to establish how 5m/- was spent in repairing classrooms of a primary school in the district.

The amount, which was obtained from the Simanjiro Constituency Development Fund, was allocated for the repair of five classrooms at Namelok Primary School ward in Simanjiro.

The Regional Commissioner singled out poor workmanship in repairing the class- rooms.

"From where I sit, I cannot see any value for money in the restoration of the five classrooms, I therefore direct the district commissioner to commence investigations into the matter immediately," instructed the Regional Commissioner.

Mr Makongoro vowed to get to the bottom of the matter, adding that no one will be spared after the completion of the investigation.

On his part, the area MP Christopher Ole Sendeka expressed his dissatisfaction on the shoddy work done on the project.

He further expressed concern on how the sum drawn from the Constituency Development Fund was inappropriately spent.

"It's saddening to see how this money was wasted by some selfish individuals," lamented the lawmaker.

Earlier, Shambarai ward councilor Julius Mamasita accused the school headmaster,

Peter Kaleki for not cooperating with his office in implementing the project.

However in his defense, Mr Kaleki alleged that there were plans of sabotaging him and damaging his good work at the school.

According to the headmaster, he was aware of the plot by some individuals to sabotage him in the district.

"Some selfish people have come out to tarnish my good image for their personal gains, something I'll not easily accept," he added.