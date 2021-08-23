Tanzania: Three Arrested for Impersonation

POLICE in Arusha region are holding three suspects for posing as Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) officials, conning some customers.

According to the Arusha Police Commander, Justine Masejo, the three were arrested near the company's offices at Themi ward, following a tip off from members of the public.

The trio are said to have been pretending that they were officials of the state-owned power utility company in attempt to deceive clients.

"The three suspects were seen deceiving some of the clients after posing as TANESCO workers and promised clients that they were capable of attending to their needs," said the regional police boss.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gidioni William, a resident of Sombeti- ni, Richard Frank from Daraja Mbili suburb and Godson Erick from Moshono.

The three are currently in police custody where they will be interrogated over the matter and establish if they were colluding with dishonest TANESCO staff.

According to Masejo, the firm's premises has lately become a beehive of some conmen who take advantage of unsuspecting TANESCO clients to defraud them.

"Some clients fall prey on these impersonators out of desperation, and they end up losing their hard-earned cash," he said.

The police chief further appealed to members of the public to corporate with his office in unearthing and exposing individuals who masquerade as officials working for certain public companies for personal gains.