Tanzania: Two Killed in Katavi Road Accident

TWO people died on the spot while nine others including a police officer and a three year old child cheated death after a bus they were traveling in collided with a Scania Lorry at Senta Unyenya village in Katavi Region.

Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Benjamin Kuzaga confirmed that the accident occurred in Mpanda District at around 6:30 in August 19, this year along the Majimoto- Unyonga road.

RPC Kuzaga named the deceased persons as Rashid Hamis (30) resident of Tabora, who was the bus conductor and a resident of Majimoto area, who was identified by a single name as Amani aged 18 years old.

Mr Kuzaga further explained that the nine passengers sustained injuries and hospitalised at Katavi Regional Designated Referral Hospital.

He listed them as Tatu Pili (3) from Majimoto Village and Police Officer based at Majimoto Police Station, Tedson Mwambola (39).

Others on the list are Suzanne Gideon (47), Omary Mohamed (41),Winfrida Michael (34) all from Majimoto Village; Neema Kapaliswa (32) and Mwajuma Yusuf (30) from Tabora Region, Regina Faustine (41) from Mwanza and Mariam Luhende (42) a resident of Usevya Village in Mpanda district.

Narrating the incident Mr Kuzaga said the road carnage involved the passengers bus dubbed Sea Bus with registration number T 502 AEG driven by Hilal Sultan from Tabora Region.

He further explained that the Sea Bus rammed into the trailer with a registration numbers T 778 AEA pulled by a semi Scania truck with registration number T 915 CNF.

"The preliminary investigations carried out by traffic police officers showed the cause of the road accident was reckless driving...the driver failed to take precautionary measures when overtaking," added the RPC.

However, the driver man aged escape from the scene though a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

The RPC urged motor vehicles owners and motorists to strictly observe traffic regula- tions in efforts to avert road ac- cidents, which continue to claim lives of the citizens.