Tanzania: Chief Court Administrator Calls for Integrity

THE new Chief Court Administrator, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, has called on judicial officers to embrace professional ethics in order to ensure that justice is dispensed timely and to all people.

Prof Ole Gabriel issued the call over the weekend, while addressing Heads of Departments and Units of the Judiciary of Tanzania on his first day in office following his recent appointment to the post by the President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Information and Communication Unit of the Judiciary of Tanzania, the Chief Court Administrator urged the officers to work hard to achieve the Judiciary's commitment of timely dispensing of justice to the people.

"The judiciary is a large institution tasked with administering justice. So, we have a lot of work to do to help the people get justice, and without justice, the country could be disrupted," Prof Ole Gabriel is quoted as saying in the statement.

He called on all Judiciary staff to create a culture of enjoying what they do, maintain cooperation with each other and have mutual love at all times so that they could implement the Judiciary's Strategic Plan effectively.

"Let me assure you that the Strategic Plan of the Judiciary of Tanzania is one of the best in the world. So, our job will be easier in implementing the plan," said the Chief Court Administrator.

In addition, Prof Gabriel commended his predecessors for laying a solid foundation for work performance within the Judiciary, saying judicial officers must uphold the good work established.

"I did not come here to repeal the law, but to continue the good things that have been established and ensure that they are sustainably done," he said.

Prof Gabriel is the third Chief Court Administrator of the Judiciary of Tanzania since the inception of such a position within the Arm of State in accordance with the Judiciary Administration Act No. 4 of 2011.

The first Chief Court Administrator was Ambassador Hussein Kattanga, who is currently the Chief Secretary. He was followed by Mr Mathias Kabunduguru, who retired recently in accordance with the law.

At the swearing-in ceremony held at the State House in Dar es Salaam on August 21, 2021, President Samia directed Prof Gabriel to maintain the existing reforms undergoing within the Judiciary, including improving the working environment.

"The judiciary is the only authority in the country charged with provision of justice, so you have a lot of work to do to ensure that reforms undergoing within the Judiciary are maintained to ensure that justice is time dispensed," she stressed.

On his part, the Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof Ibrahim Juma, expressed the intention of the Judiciary of Tanzania to perform all judicial activities online by 2025.

"Your Excellence, I would like to thank you for appointing the Chief Court Administrator and I have succeeded to go through his profile. It is my belief that he will help the Judiciary achieve its goal," he told the President.

The Chief Justice added by urging all stakeholders in the legal sector in the country to cooperate with the Judiciary to ensure the ambition of going online is attained.