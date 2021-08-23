Tanzania: World Vision to Improve Livelihood of Children in Uyui

VULNERABLE children at Lutende Ward, Uyui district in Tabora region are expected to benefit from a programme organised by World Vision Tanzania to improve their health, education, dignity and insecurity.

Since it was established in Tanzania in 1981, World Vision has been working with children, families and communities in areas with disaster to overcome poverty and injustice. It has become one of the largest humanitarian and development organizations in the country.

Speaking with Uyui District Council Officials at a one day seminar, World Vision Senior Programme Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation, Fredrick Mkuchu briefed that the goal of the programme at Lutende area is to contribute to the govern- ment's efforts on improving and sustaining well-being of children by 2025.

He said the programme will help in improving health of children and mothers, and in turn increase the number of primary school children who can read, write and numerate numbers.

"The five years programme to be implemented at Lutende will transform the livelihood of boys and girls within the community to better improve the environment, economical welfare and access to safe and clean water," he added.

Elaborating, Mr Mkuchu commended Lutende commu- nities for foreseeing and expos- ing challenges facing them in the area of health, education, economical, agriculture and insecurity for their children.

He further said the organization intends to improve the well-being of children, families and the entire community and nourish them with food so as to have good health for both chil- dren and mothers.

In a related development, he noted that all program is child focused and aimed to end-

ing child abuse and enabling them to achieve their potentials. On his part, Uyui District Council Community Development Officer, Cletus Mbawala applauded World Vision Tan- zania for organizing such semi- nars and sharing the intended programme, which will accelerate the well-being of their peo-

ple.

He assured that Uyui District Council staff and Lutende communities are eagerly waiting for the project and will give maximum cooperation to make it become successful.

World Vision Monitoring and Evaluation Officer from Nzega Cluster, Leah Elisha cherished Lutende communities for envisioning issues that could pave a way for their development.

She insisted that the organization works in line with the government to support her efforts on community development issues, and building a brighter future for children to sustain their wellbeing.