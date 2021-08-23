Tanzania: RC Tightens Noose On Working Hours Drinkers

KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner Stephen Kagaigai has ordered all bars and drinking joints be closed during working hours in yet another move to ensure work hours are fully used for production in the region.

Dr Kagaigai instructed village chairpersons and village executive officers to ensure that the drinking joints remain closed during working hours.

The regional boss further directed owners of the pubs to adhere to the regulations guiding operations of such businesses.

"Kilimanjaro has always been known as a place where people excessively consume alcohol and the only remedy is to have places alcohol selling closed during working hours," observed Dr Kagaigai recently while opening a special seminar for chairpersons of all villages within Moshi District Council (MDC).

The Regional Commissioner noted that the youth were the most abusers of alcohol, and several of them were fired from their jobs due to poor performances caused by drunkenness.

He further challenged the local government leaders to effectively implement the directive, insisting that they should arrest errant drinkers.

The region, which is a popular tourist destination, has seen its people increasingly indulging in alcohol consumption, resulting into rising road accidents mainly because of 'drink and drive' behaviour.

Equally, Dr Kagaigai called on the local government leaders to resolve disputes amicably at their levels in order to reduce number of conflicts reported at his office.

"You must find resolutions on those challenges before thinking of forwarding them to my

office or to the office of district commissioners," he said.

Earlier, Moshi District Commissioner urged councilors from Moshi District Council to ensure that they are fully involved in ensuring that projects implemented in their areas meet standards.

He appealed to councilors to whole-heartedly commit themselves to the implementation of the projects as directed by the government.

"The government has been clear on how these projects ought to be implemented, there'll be no room for error and each one of you must fulfill his or her task accordingly," he added.