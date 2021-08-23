Tanzania: Katavi Mineral Centre Generates 70bn/

KATAVI region's minerals market centre has transacted gold worth 71.98bn/- from May 2019 to July 2021. The latest available data showed that the mineral exchanged gold weighing 673.550 kilogrammes.

The Acting Katavi Regional Minerals Officer, Mr Paul Veran briefed the Katavi Regional Commissioner Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko when the latter visited the centre located here in the municipality.

The facility was officially opened in May 2019 by the former Katavi Regional Commissioner, Mr Juma Homera. Ms Mrindoko was told that before the opening of the mineral's centre the gold sold was merely 129 grammes.

"The Nsimbo Council and Tanganyika District Council together have pocketed 720.35m/- being inspection fees and 216.10m/-as service levies," added Mr Veran.

Katavi Region is among the five regions leading in mining activities across the country.

On her part, the Regional Commissioner Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko urged small scale miners and gold dealers to fully utilise the opportunity of having such an official facility in their midst rather than smuggling minerals.