Western Sahara: Morocco Has No Choice but to Organize Referendum On Self-Determination of Sahrawi People

22 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Brussels — The Polisario Front representative in Europe and the European Union, Oubi Bouchraya Bachir, said that the Moroccan occupation has no choice today but to organize the referendum on self-determination of the Sahrawi people in accordance with international law.

In a statement to Radio Algeria International channel, in response to the speech made by King Mohamed VI on the occasion of the anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the people, Bouchraya said that the King of Morocco has no choice to break the deadlock and settle the conflict than to comply with the only agreement signed in 1991 with the Sahrawi side under the auspices of the United Nations and to organize a referendum on self-determination of Sahrawi people.

"The king's speech did not bring anything new. He has only repeated the same untruths trying, as always, to blame his regional and international crises on neighboring countries in Africa and Europe," added Bouchraya.

"The King of Morocco must face the truth and understand that all the problems of his regime at the regional and international levels, including with some European states, stem from his expansionist policy in Western Sahara," he added.

