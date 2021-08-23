Zimbabwe: High Level Athletics Coaching Course Set for Bulawayo

23 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

IN A BID to improve the standard of athletics in the country, the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe will host an international coaches course in Bulawayo next month.

The course will run from September 16 to 25 at White City Stadium.

World Athletics will conduct the course and train only 20 coaches.

However, the coaches will have to fork out $30 000 or US$250 to attend the high-level coaching course.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara says only 10 slots are left.

"A deposit of $5 000 is required to secure a slot. Only 10 slots remaining. Due to Covid-19 regulations, there is no food and accommodation. You are encouraged to pay at least a US$50 deposit to secure a place," he said.

