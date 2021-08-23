Zimbabwe: Bonne Named in Efl League One Team of the Week

ZIMBABWEAN forward Macauley Bonne has been rewarded for scoring his first his brace for Ipswich Town at the weekend after he was named in the official English Football League One Team of the Week.

Bonne scored either side of the half in the 2-2 draw against MK Dons at the weekend.

The Zimbabwean opened the scoring with a fine left footed effort in the first half before restoring the Blues' lead in the second period following a Scott Twine free-kick.

He has now scored three goals in four appearances for Ipswich who, however, are yet to win a game in four outings.

Bonne has been previously targeted to play for Zimbabwe but the forward has kept successive Warriors coaches guessing his seriousness.

Meanwhile, a number of Zimbabwean players based in England will be involved in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is likely to return to the starting lineup when his English Premiership side Aston Villa travel to fourth tier side Barrow. Nakamba was an unused substitute in Villa's 2-0 win over Newcastle over the weekend.

Jordan Zemura's Championship side, AFC Bournemouth, travel to Norwich for a date against the English Premiership returnees.

Brendan Galloway is also expected to play a part in Plymouth Argyle's contest against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium in Wales.

Tendayi Darikwa, who scored his first goal for Wigan Athletic at the weekend, is expected to captain the Latics when they host Bolton Wanderers.